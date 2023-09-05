FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence County woman was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child after she allegedly laid her infant down in an unsafe condition and he died.

Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, was arrested Friday after deputies responded to a call on January 21st in reference to a child in cardiac/respiratory distress, deputies said.

Investigators said Jones six-week-old son was found unresponsive after investigators allege, she laid the infant down to sleep on his stomach in a bassinet with loose blankets and other objects.

Jones six-week-old son was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jones is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $300,000.00 surety bond.