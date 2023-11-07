FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hemingway man was arrested Monday by Florence deputies after he allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk and removed money from the cash register at a truck stop near Lake City, before fleeing on foot, deputies said.

Joshua Lamar Wilson, 21, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said they responded to a reported armed robbery Sunday just before midnight at Little Fishers Truck Stop. A short time later, deputies said while enroute to the location, a responding deputy noticed a person matching the description of the suspect walking on Highway 378.

Upon making contact with the suspect, the deputy located a handgun and a bag containing cash.

Wilson was arrested and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

