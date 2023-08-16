FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence man was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, leading deputies on a chase, and endangering juveniles who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Terrez Ditrique Davis, 20, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a stolen vehicle and child endangerment. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Deputies said they spotted a black Dodge Durango traveling on E. Palmetto Street at about 10 p.m. on Sunday that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen in Darlington County.

Deputies said when they tried to stop the vehicle, Davis sped up and led deputies on a chase. Davis then failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle traveling south on Church Street in Florence and crashed into that vehicle before hitting another vehicle traveling east on Palmetto Street. Several people in the three vehicles were hurt.

Children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident and deputies allege that by failing to stop for the blue light and crashing into other vehicles Davis endangered the life of the children with him.

The people injured were taken to the hospital but no information on their injuries was immediately available.