FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people of interest in relation to a suspicious fire investigation.

According to investigators, the two people shown in the pictures have information regarding a fire that happened Tuesday on West McIver Road near Florence.



Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the two people regarding their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 8543-665-2121, ext.80165 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for Apple or Android devices.