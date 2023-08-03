FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two people tied to a break-in and theft investigation.

The incident happened over the weekend at Waste Management on Carnell Drive, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said video surveillance captured images of the two people of interest and a silver or white Ford Ranger pick-up truck and trailer.

Deputies believe the two people may have information relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the two people and the location of the pick-up truck or trailer is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80171 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app.