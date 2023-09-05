FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a work truck stolen from a business property in Timmonsville, SC.

According to Investigators, sometime between August 27 and 28, 2023 a suspect walked onto the business property of Bracey Precision, LLC located at 2620 W. Smith Street and stole a white 2004 four door Chevy Silverado work truck with company markings and SC license tag P 657506. The truck also had work tools inside.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 80165, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for Apple and Android devices.