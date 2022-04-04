FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Florida residents are facing drug-trafficking charges in Florence County after sheriff’s deputies seized 26 kilos of cocaine, — roughly 57 pounds — worth approximately $3.4 million in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Miguel Angel Valazquez, 37, and Sarah Valentin, 31, both of Kissimmee, were arrested after the traffic stop on Thursday. They’re both charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office.

They were arrested by narcotics investigators after deputies stopped their vehicle, which was traveling north on I-95 near mile-marker 170, for a moving violation, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers found the drugs, prescriptions pills, a 9 mm handgun and about $66,000 hidden in an electronic aftermarket compartment after getting permission to search the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Valazquez and Valentine both could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and face a fine of up to $200,000 if convicted of the cocaine charge.

They were both released from the Florence County Detention Center on Saturday after posting a $50,000 surety bond each.