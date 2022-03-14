FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire department in Florence County is working to stop community members from driving their vehicles through the yard of the fire station.

The How Springs Fire Station in the Cusaac community has filed a complaint with local law enforcement after they say multiple local vehicles have run through their yard “tearing up the grass and the sprinkler system,” the station announced on Facebook.

“We will soon be putting up barriers around the yard to try to persuade people to stay on the road or at least cause as much damage to their vehicle as they do our property,” the station said.

