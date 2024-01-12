FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 69-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sending nude photos to a victims’ employer after their personal relationship ended, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Wesley Odom, Jr. was charged with first offense felony sexual extortion, first-degree harassment, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

According to Investigators, between the dates of October 1 and December 7, 2023, Odom is alleged to have threatened to spread private photos to the victim’s employer and repeatedly made threats and sent harassing messages after the victim ended a personal relationship with Odom.

Investigators further allege that on December 4, 2023, Odom sent false allegations as well as nude photos to the victim’s employer.

Odom is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

