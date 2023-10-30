FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man faces charges after allegedly using Molotov cocktails to blow up a person’s vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Rembert Chase Lewis, 23, was arrested on Sunday and charged with third-degree arson and use of an explosive device, online jail records show. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Deputies said they responded to a “suspicious” vehicle fire on Oct. 7 in the 2700 block of West Ridgecrest Circle. Lewis was arrested after an investigation, where deputies found he allegedly used multiple Molotov cocktails to make the vehicle explode.

No one was hurt in the explosion, deputies said.