FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man is facing charges in Florence County after allegedly firing gunshots into a home occupied by an adult and two children, deputies said.

Randy Cooper, 56, of Florence was arrested Saturday at his home and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened on Trent Drive, deputies said.

Cooper is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.