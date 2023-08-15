FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Monday and charged with neglecting a vulnerable relative suffering from dementia.

George Evins Marsh, 49, was charged with one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center on a $3,000 surety bond.

According to Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Marsh allegedly left the person alone for lengthy periods of time and even screwed the door of the person’s home shut on the outside so they could not get out.

The incidents happened in September 2022, the sheriff’s office said.