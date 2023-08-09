FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing another person in the stomach at the Days Inn hotel in Florence, deputies said.

Donnie James Logan, 41, was charged with attempted murder after deputies received a call about a stabbing at about 4:40 a.m. and found a person stabbed in the stomach. Logan was found a short time later and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with to be treated for a stab wound that deputies said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Logan is in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

