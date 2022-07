FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been charged with murder in connection to a Sunday shooting.

Jauan Trevon McKnight, 26, is accused of driving to the home of a woman, and then shooting a man during a confrontation, according to authorities, who said that McKnight then shot at the man a second time.

The shooting happened on Pecan Lane in Johnsonville.

He remained in the Florence County Detention Center without bond, as of late Friday morning.