FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old man has been jailed in connection with a May shooting that injured one person in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cornelius Samuel Cade Jr. of Florence on Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery. He is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cade shot the victim at the intersection of Ervin and Howard streets following an argument. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.