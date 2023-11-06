FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing weapons charges after shots were fired during a drug deal in the Florence area on Sunday morning, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas Jerome Richardson Jr., 41, has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a shots fired call at about 12:10 a.m. at the Budget Inn in Timmonsville. Richardson allegedly fired three shots into a motel room after an altercation during a narcotics sale.