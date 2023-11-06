FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing weapons charges after shots were fired during a drug deal in the Florence area on Sunday morning, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Lucas Jerome Richardson Jr., 41, has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office said it responded to a shots fired call at about 12:10 a.m. at the Budget Inn in Timmonsville. Richardson allegedly fired three shots into a motel room after an altercation during a narcotics sale.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.