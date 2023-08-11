FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Thursday for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop on I-95 near the northbound 160-mile marker near Florence.

Clinton Byron Williams, age 34, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators allege that Williams willfully and with malice shot at deputies’ multiple times with a handgun.

Williams was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was found shortly after abandoned at the Day’s Inn on Dunbarton Drive.

Following an intense manhunt and search of the area utilizing Florence County deputies and the SWAT team, Williams was located and taken into custody.

No deputies were injured, and no Florence County Sheriff’s Office property was damaged during the incident, deputies said. Williams is being held at the Florence County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.