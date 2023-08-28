FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a 35-year-old man after a woman was shot in the woman Sunday afternoon at the Knight’s Inn motel on W. Lucas Street.

Edwin Evander Small, Jr., 35, of Florence, allegedly shot the woman at the motel in the 1800 block of W. Lucas Street, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office. He is about 5-foot-6 weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Small, who is wanted for attempted murder, has tattoos on his right forearm and upper right shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the hotel at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and found the woman, who had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to the hospital, and no information about her condition was immediately available.

The shooting is the second violent crime reported at the motel since July 17 when Cory Jermaine Roberts, 18, of Hartsville, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault. He continues to be held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center, online jail records show.

Anyone with information about Small or the shooting is asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80172 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Android and iPhone devices.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at www.peedeeswanted.com, by downloading the “P3 Tips” app for Android and iPhone devices or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).