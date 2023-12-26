FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A raceway in the Pee Dee has officially been bought by its long-term leasers.

The new owners are renovating portions of the Florence Motor Speedway by putting up new paint and signs.

Steve Zacharias, the owner of Florence Motor Speedway, said his journey to Florence started after losing his job in Myrtle Beach.

“People were struggling just to have a hobby like this,” Zacharias said.

Steve Zacharias comes from a family of racers, and he used to be the general manager at Myrtle Beach Speedway before it was sold to land developers.

He said his family had to make a decision because there weren’t many facilities in the area to work for.

“We had to decide are we going to try to find a real job or are we going to stay racing,” Zacharias said. “And my family decided to stay in racing.”

Zacharias said he initially started in a lease to own agreement for the Florence Motor Speedway.

The track has been here since 1984 and was owned by previous racer, Charlie Powell, who died in 2020.

“He was 83 years old at the time,” Zacharias said. “He was ready for someone to come in with new life and new energy that he had towards it.”

Last week, Zacharias said his business, Melmoa Investments, was able to finish buying the track with the help of Carolina Bank in Florence.

He said the track has had several renovations including new bathrooms, seating areas, and has brought out several big-name racers including, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“We’re starting to get to the point where our car counts are up,” Zacharias said. “Our crowds are getting better, but that doesn’t end what we’re trying to do.”

Zacharias said the best way to support the speedway is to come out to a race and the next one is February 10th.