FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Nicholas Leslie Lee was last seen on Saturday in the 200 block of Lakewood Drive. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 175 pounds.

Police said he might be driving a 1998 gold/brown Infinity QX4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.