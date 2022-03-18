FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence School District 3 Board of Trustees has voted to end its mask mandate.

The vote, which happened on Thursday, ends the mandate for students, staff and other inside district buildings. Students and staff riding on buses are still required to wear a face covering, under a mandate from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The mandate was originally given on Sept. 7.

Masks will be available inside district buildings for those who want one, according to Brian Huckabee, the district’s director of communications and technology. The district will also stop its daily temperature tests, except for those who show symptoms of COVID-19. Employees no longer have to complete a daily health survey.