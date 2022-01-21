Florence School District 3 to offer free COVID tests to students, staff members

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 students and staff members will be able to get free COVID-19 tests at Lake City High School starting on Monday, the district said.

The district said it has partnered with TrueCare24 to provide the testing, which is optional and will not be administered to students without parental approval. The test is a rapid Antigen nasal swab test and it will take about 15 minutes to receive the results.

The tests, which will be by appointment only, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, the testing site will be closed when school is closed.

The district has procedures in place for those who have made appointments, To get the test, enter the Lake City High School campus using the access road between the gym and track leading to the student parking lot. Participants will remain in their vehicles while the medical staff administers the tests.

To register for an appointment, use the following link: tc24.co/FSD. You will only need to complete the registration once, and the district said students may test as often as needed.

Tests will be administered for students and staff experiencing symptoms of COVID-19; students and staff testing to shorten quarantine time; routine testing for students and staff who are not experiencing symptoms; and routine asymptomatic testing for student athletes, the district said.

The district has also provided a video that shows how to sign up and scheduled an appointment.

Here’s a quick example video to demonstrate how to sign up, including the scheduling option at the end: Example Video: How to register. If you have children who do not have an email address, you must first create one for them and then individually register them. This is how results will be viewed.