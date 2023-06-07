FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence city leaders have applied for a $2 million federal grant that would be used to help improve public transportation and broadband services.

The Regional Infrastructure Accelerator grant through President Biden’s Build American Bureau would allow Florence to carry out a proposal that city leaders called “the first of its kind to funded in the South.”

The proposal would focus on improving infrastructure along Oakland Avenue, Roughfork Street, and Maxwell Street, the city said Wednesday in a news release, calling the areas “essential to the city’s historically black communities and underpopulated areas.”

It also would enhance areas near the new EV battery plant site, which is expected to bring nearly 1,200 jobs to Florence County.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the project would help the city fulfill its potential.

“Florence has always been a city with boundless ambition, and this grant opportunity allows us to further unleash our potential,” Myers Ervin said in the release. “By investing in transportation and broadband improvements, we are not only enhancing the quality of life for our residents but also creating a solid foundation for economic growth and development. We believe this accelerator will be a catalyst for positive change and progress for our city and all residents.”

City Councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith Jackson has played a key role in the initiative.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Florence to showcase our innovative spirit and dedication to equitable infrastructure development,” Jackson said. “We have designed our proposal with a specific focus on pedestrian enhancements to ensure the safety and accessibility of our streets. Also, by upgrading our bus stop locations and potentially adding electric buses, we aim to create a more sustainable and efficient transportation system. I’m excited that we are taking this leap forward and empowering our underserved communities through this grant.”

The project includes pedestrian enhancements, such as adjusting the street turning radius, installing crosswalks, and implementing advanced crosswalk signage to alert motorists to the presence of pedestrians, the release said. It also would allow the city to expand and upgrade bus stops, enhance route coverage and introduce additional electric buses, including those with traditional and para-transport options.