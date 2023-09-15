FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Florence will officially name the championship court at the Pearl Moore Gymnasium after one of the Pee Dee’s most successful athletes.

The Florence City Council approved a resolution in June to honor Wilson High School graduate Jolette Law for her many athletic accomplishments. The official unveiling of the “Jolette Law Championship Court” is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the ceremony will be open to the public.

Law lettered in three sports at Wilson High School and was a two-time MVP in track and field. She was named the school’s athlete of the year four times and was a three-year basketball Kodak All-American from 1984-86. She is also the person to have her jersey retired by the Tigers.

Law was also inducted into the Wilson High School Hall of Fame in 2002, was part of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2006 and was honored as a Florence School District One Distinguished Graduate.

“We are proud to have the Championship Court at Pearl Moore Gymnasium named for a Florence native who played basketball in our Recreation league who has achieved so much during her basketball career,” Florence City Manager Randall Osterman said. “She is an excellent role model to the young people in our recreation programs who are following in her footsteps.”

After high school, Law attended the University of Iowa where she helped the Hawkeyes win four consecutive Big 10 titles and make four trips to the NCAA tournament. That led to her being inducted into the Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame.

After her collegiate career, Law joined the Harlem Globetrotters from 1991 to 1994 as the only female team member at the time. She completed three worldwide tours with the team.

Law has worked in the coaching profession for 29 seasons, including at Tennessee, Illinois, Rutgers, Ball State, and now South Carolina. In her six seasons at South Carolina, the Gamecocks have won four SEC tournament titles, three SEC regular-season championships, made three NCAA Final Four appearances and captured the 2022 National Championship.

Her resume also includes induction into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Law is renowned as a top recruiter and has helped land four top-three classes, including the No. 1 classes in 2019 and 2021, for the Gamecocks.