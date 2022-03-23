FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged with murder after a man was shot to death in January 2020 was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Florence County Clerk of Courts.

Kristan Collins was sentenced on March 10 after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Chad Elliott Yarborough, 44, of Florence.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Collins was arrested after shooting Yarborough in the neck and then leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Collins was given credit for 775 days already served and will receive mental health treatment and undergo counseling while serving her sentence, according to court records.

She was originally charged with murder, domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury and a probation violation.