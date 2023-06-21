FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florida man was arrested in Florence County after allegedly taking someone’s cell phone and threatening them with a machete, deputies told News13.

Deputies arrested Charles Jameson, 32, of Orlando, Florida, and charged him with kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and trespass after notice.

Jameson allegedly took someone’s phone on Sunday while armed with a machete, deputies said. He then threatened to harm the victim with the machete if they moved away.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of East Palmetto Street near Florence, according to deputies.

Jameson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, booking records show.