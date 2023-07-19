FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former chairman of the Florence School District Five Board of Trustees and pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and been sentenced to prison, according to Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Christopher Marsh was arrested on six counts in March 2021 after investigators said he assaulted a 5-year-old child starting in 2015 and continuing through February 2021.

South Carolina Circuit Judge Daniel Hall sentenced Marsh to two consecutive 15-year sentences and then suspended the sentence to 11 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

After he is finished serving his sentence, Marsh will be on the state’s sex-offender registry and will have lifetime GPS monitoring, according to the attorney general’s office. He also will have a permanent restraining order against him.

Marsh resigned as the board’s chairman on March 3, 2021, without saying why he made the decision.