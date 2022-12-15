FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee was arrested after being accused of hitting a resident, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Terry Leshawn Cooper Jr., 33, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

On Dec. 7, Cooper allegedly hit the victim in the side and stomach several times, according to an arrest warrant provided by SLED. Cooper was employed at the Pee Dee Regional Center at the time.

The Pee Dee Regional Center is operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, according to SLED.

The warrant states information and video provided to SLED corroborates the allegations.

Cooper was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and was released two hours later on a $7,500 bond, according to online booking records.