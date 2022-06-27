FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Francis Marion University plans to build a new $18 million forestry and environmental sciences facility to house three new degree programs.

Starting this fall, FMU will offer degrees in environmental studies and environmental policy. The university will offer a degree in forestry in 2023.

Dr. Fred Carter, FMU’s president, said the programs aim to help produce a workforce capable of protecting the Pee Dee’s nearly 2 million acres of wetland forests.

“The only other forestry degree in the state of South Carolina is at Clemson,” Carter said. “Continuing to expand our ability to produce a workforce that’s sensitive to taking care of and maintaining these areas is critically important.”

Carter said the new facility and programs are a logical continuation of the university’s freshwater ecology complex, which opened earlier this year.

“A lot of that is just the business of taking care of the earth that we live on,” he said. “And for us, it makes good sense educationally to offer programs in those areas.”

The new building will be set on 35 acres of forested land across Francis Marion Road from the main campus. It will feature labs, classrooms and an auditorium.

Carter said it’s one of three buildings FMU will construct in the near future.

“We’re putting up a school of education and school of business building that will begin construction this fall and will take around 18 months to complete,” he said. “We’ll put another health sciences building downtown.”

He said the new programs will help meet the demands of students and the region’s job market.

“It’s part of growing beyond being a liberal arts college to a true, comprehensive university,” he said.

The same act that appropriated funds for the forestry and environmental sciences building also set aside $4 million for SLED’s new Pee Dee regional office, which will be built on the same land.

“A” marks the location of FMU’s environmental facility. “B” marks the location of SLED’s Pee Dee regional office.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson said it will replace rented space in downtown Florence. He said it is expected to house regional agents and training facilities. The office will serve as a forward operating base during natural disasters and will serve Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.