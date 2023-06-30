FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A February trial date has been set for a Florence man accused of ambushing and killing two law-enforcement officers and wounding five others in the Vintage Place neighborhood in October 2018.

The trial for Fred Hopkins has been scheduled for Feb. 20, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told News13 on Friday. Hopkins attended a pre-trial motions hearing on Thursday that was closed to the public and the media.

Clements said he could not provide any details about the hearing.

Hopkins, a disbarred lawyer, is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Officers went to Hopkins’s home in October 2018 area to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth David Hopkins, about sex crimes against a child, according to police.

When officers arrived, Hopkins allegedly started shooting at officers. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Officer investigator Farrah Turner died from their injuries.