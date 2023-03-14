FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pee Dee is under a freeze warning as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning, which could impact crops.

Jonathan Lamb, owner of Lambs Produce, said cold snaps like this are normal, and said Easter is the turning point when it typically becomes a good time to plant.

Lamb talked about how to protect plants from frost and freeze, both of which can damage crops. He said during a frost, cover the crops or rinse them off before the sun comes up. If they’re not rinsed, the sun will melt the frost on the leaves and cause damage.

With a freeze, crops must be covered or they will burn. Lamb said any new growth that has happened due to the warm weather will burn in the cold temperatures if not covered.

“It can turn your light green new foliage back to a black, almost like a marshmallow in a fire,” Lamb said. “You just either cut it back and let more new growth come out or either you cover it to protect it from the cold weather.”

The freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Pee Dee and parts of North Carolina are expected to see sub-freezing temperatures. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops but also other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“Just make sure you cover everything,” Lamb said. “Just keep your eye on the weather ’til we get to Easter to make sure you can take care of what you purchased.”

For farmers and plant lovers, this is a crucial time. Pet owners are also reminded to take care of their pets during the colder temperatures.