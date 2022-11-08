FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Frontier Communications’ landline telephone service is down in Florence County, according to emergency management officials.

The service interruption means anyone who needs emergency assistance should call 911 from a cellphone, officials said.

It’s unclear when service will be restored, but emergency management officials said the company is working on the problem. Any questions should be directed to the company’s representatives.

Emergency management officials said they will provide an update once service is restored.

Count on News13 for updates.