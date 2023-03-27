PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Frontier Communications’ landline phone service in Pamplico is down, according to Florence County Emergency Management.

The outage is affecting about 300 lines in the city limits of Pamplico, the agency said.

Anyone who has an emergency and needs to call 911 should use a cell phone.

Frontier is working to fix the problem but there’s no timeline available for when service is expected to be restored.

Emergency management officials will provide an update once the service is restored. In the meantime, any questions about the outage should be directed to Frontier.

No additional information is immediately available.

