Georgia man allegedly hit, sexually assaulted young child in Lake City in 2018

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Georgia man allegedly hit and sexually assualted a young child at an apartment in Lake City in 2018, according to police.

Lake City police charged Troy’von Jetarius Brooks of Jonesboro, Georgia, with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.

According to a police affidavit obtained by News13, the incident happened in December 2018 when Brooks allegedly hit the child in the abdomen before committing other sexually related crimes.

News13 is not releasing details contained in the affidavit or the child’s age or gender because of privacy concerns. Count on News13 for updates.