FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Georgia man was arrested in Florence County Thursday after deputies found a slew of illegal drugs and narcotics, deputies said in a news release.

According to the release, deputies found 4.3 pounds of marijuana, six ounces of THC wax, 90 grams of THC cartridges and over $19,000 worth of cash in his car.

Brandon Lee Simmons, Jr., 21, from McDonough, Georgia was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:30 a.m., deputies were sent out to a suspicious vehicle in a motel parking lot on West Lucas Street in Florence.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they smelt marijuana coming from the parked vehicle, and informed the driver, Simmons, that they were going to conduct a probable cause search of the car.

Simmons attempted to run from the scene but was apprehended a short time later, deputies said.

He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Friday on a $15,000 surety bond.