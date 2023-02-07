FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hurt early Tuesday morning when two homes and a vehicle were hit by gunshots in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened off Gilbert Drive near Freedom Boulevard, and the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.

