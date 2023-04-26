FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A handgun was stolen after multiple cars were broken into at a nursing home parking lot on West Clark Road, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The cars were broken into at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nunn said. Deputies believe four cars were broken into.
Nunn said a handgun was stolen from one vehicle and various personal belongings were stolen from the other vehicles.
Nunn said the break-ins are under investigation.
