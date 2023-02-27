COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina court will hear a challenge Monday to Dominion Energy’s plans to build a 16-inch natural gas pipeline along a 14.5-mile stretch of the Great Pee Dee River, also known as the Pamplico Pipeline.

A hearing is planned in Administrative Law Court in Columbia, where the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, representing the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, will challenge a water quality certification permit that would allow Dominion to proceed with the project.

The SCELP said in a news release that the pipeline will impact 32 wetland areas and cross six named tributaries of the Great Pee Dee River. Dominion Energy says the pipeline would serve the growing need for natural gas in Florence, Marion and Horry counties.

Some Florence County landowners opposed to the project said in September that they have been left feeling helpless because of Dominion’s plans to use eminent domain to obtain roughly 20 properties for the pipeline, which is being built alongside another pipeline built in the 1960s.

The SCELP and others argued that they were not been given enough information to “meaningfully participate in the decision-making process” and asked the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control to deny the certification because the project failed to “demonstrate that it will satisfy South Carolina water quality standards.”

However, the permit was approved, which led to the current legal challenge.

“Through this case, we hope to address the disproportionate burden of environmental hazards and impacts that often fall on marginalized communities,” said Lauren Megill Milton, the lead attorney on the case for SCELP. “Our goal is to strengthen the voices of those who have historically been excluded from the decision-making process so that these communities are afforded an opportunity to meaningfully participate in those decisions.”

Kathy Andrews, executive director of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, said the proposed pipeline places an unnecessary burden on property owners.

“These are property owners who by and large live below the poverty level and depend on the river for sustenance,” she said. “Dominion Energy has not given the residents of the area a reason to build this pipeline, which will ultimately raise utility bills and compromise the health and welfare of the people who live there.”

In a statement to News13 in September, Dominion Energy said its goal is to choose a path that has the least affect on people and the environment.

“After its review of plans for the project, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control determined there is reasonable assurance that Dominion Energy will conduct work in a manner consistent with certification requirements, including water quality certification,” the statement said. “As we work to secure addition right of way to meet the growing need for safe, reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy in the region, Dominion Energy is committed to reaching an agreeable outcome with all property owners. Condemnation proceedings are typically a last resort. We recognize and appreciate the significance of property that has been in families for generations; however, we are unable to acquire an easement on property entirely through negotiations when no clear title exists.”