JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Johnsonville-Hemingway high school’s football game was canceled Friday night because of online threats made earlier this week, according to district officials.

Earlier Friday morning, the Florence 5 school district said on Facebook that it was working in partnership with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the threats but at that point nothing had been found to substantiate the threats and that the game would be played with heightened security measures.

However, the game was called off later in the day.