FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured.

The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the sheriff’s office will “honor her service and sacrifice” by providing lunch for all of the county’s first responders from noon until 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office in Effingham.

Turner and Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway died after the shooting at the Vintage Place neighborhood off Hoffmeyer Road, just west of the Florence city limits. They were among several officers who went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth. Five other officers were wounded in the attack.

Hopkins, now 78, remains in the Florence County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

