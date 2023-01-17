FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes, according to an indictment obtained by News13.

David Carlos Rodriguez Jr., is facing 15 charges stemming from incidents between May 2018 and January 2019, according to the indictment.

The indictment was filed on Dec. 27 in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, Florence Division.

Rodriguez allegedly “knowingly and intentionally” gave out “a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount” of Oxycodone “outside the scope of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose” on at least 15 occasions, according to the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed to News13 on Tuesday that it is prosecuting the case.

No other details were immediately available.