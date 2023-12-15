FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after one person was injured early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a driver and passenger were traveling to Olanta along Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville when a dark-colored vehicle tried to pass them and fired multiple rounds from multiple guns into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was struck in the lower left side and was later transported to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said the driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The passenger was unharmed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-665-2121, extension 80169, or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for i-Phone or Android devices.