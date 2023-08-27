FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two toddlers were shot during an incident on Saturday, Major Mike Nunn told News13.

The incident happened on Rockwood Lane in the Florence area, Nunn said. Both toddlers are being treated at an area hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Nunn said more information would be shared as it becomes available.

Count on News13 for updates.