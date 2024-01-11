FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a gas station was robbed in the Florence area on Thursday evening, according to sheriff T.J. Joye.
It happened at the KP Express in the 1300 block of E. Palmetto Street, Joye said. Deputies are currently searching for the suspect.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.