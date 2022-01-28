Johnsonville man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Johnsonville man pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

SC Leo Stone was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must wear a GPS monitor when he’s released as well as register as a sex offender, Clements said. Stone also pleaded guilty to a burglary charge and was sentenced to five years. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Stone was accused of committing sexual battery on a minor in September 2019.

Due to the nature of the case, no other information is available.

