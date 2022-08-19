FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge made a decision on bond for Semori McKnight, who is charged with murder in a 2020 shooting death.

McKnight, 26, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was ordered to home detention and must wear a GPS monitor. As of Friday, McKnight has still not posted bond and remains in the Florence County Detention Center.

McKnight had a bond hearing Aug. 3 but the judge didn’t make a decision at the hearing.

McKnight is accused of killing 28-year-old Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville more than two years ago. Deputies identified McKnight as a suspect in the case in June and shortly after he turned himself in.

In March 2021, Gibson’s father pleaded for justice for his son and said he left behind a 6-month-old girl who will never know her father.

After McKnight’s arrest, Gibson said the arrest is a relief, and waiting for answers for the last two years has been the most difficult time of his life.