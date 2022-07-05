A map of shootings that have happened in 2022 within the News13 viewing area, as of July 5, 2022.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — June 2022 saw a dramatic decrease in the number of shootings compared to a deadly 2021, according to a News13 analysis.

There were less than half as many shootings last month as in June 2021. The analysis uses police reports obtained by News13 for the station’s viewing area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

There were 21 shootings this June, which led to nine people hurt and six killed.

In June 2021, there were 44 shootings, leading to 25 people injured and 15 killed.

While June 2021 was the most violent month last year for gun violence, June 2022 has been the calmest so far.

Last year averaged more than one shooting a day, with 203 shooting by the end of June 2021. There were 163 shootings within the News13 coverage area by June 30 this year.

While this June was relatively quiet, three shootings happened within hours in nearby blocks in Hartsville — including an incident where officers were discussing how to cut down on gun violence in the neighborhood when they heard more gunshots. The shootings happened on Jasper, Marion and Sumter avenues, with an officer calling a scene a “warzone.”

No one was injured in those shootings, and no arrests have been made.

Last year, shootings mostly clustered in Dillon and Darlington counties. That has shifted this year, with gun violence clustering in the Florence County and Myrtle Beach areas.

Among this year’s gun deaths, 55% are considered solved by arrest and 31% are unsolved. About one in 20 of the deaths were a person shot by law enforcement. The rest are cases that are considered justified or incidents where suspects died before they could be arrested.

The data excludes suicides.

June 2022’s unsolved shooting deaths include:

June 3 – Jack Clark, a 30-year-old from Maxton, killed in Maxton

June 5 – Nicaree Ashonn Wilson, 24-year-old from Florence, killed in Florence

June 15 – Demarius McCoy, an 18-year-old from Lumberton, killed in Robeson County

June 16 – A yet-unnamed victim killed in Marion