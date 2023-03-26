FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly leading Florence County deputies on a chase that ended in a crash, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy tried to pull over a juvenile driver who was driving without headlights turned on, according to Nunn. The driver didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase.

The driver crashed into another car on Howe Springs Road near Irby Street and was taken into custody, Nunn said. The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Nunn.

No other details were immediately available.