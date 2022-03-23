FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man charged with attempted murder in July 2019 and attempting to bribe a witness in April 2020 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Larry Coles pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, according to the Florence County Clerk of Courts. He was sentenced on March 10 and given credit for 964 days already served.

He was one of two people charged after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said they had discussed among themselves via telephone, and ultimately with a witness, an offer of money not to testify against Coles in the attempted murder case.