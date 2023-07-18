FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Lake City man is on trial this week in connection with a December 2019 killing at Greenwood Athletic Park in Florence County, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
Antonio Brayboy is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brayboy was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the killing.
Rhashad Maurice Jones, 32, of Mullins, was found dead inside a car on Dec. 28, 2019, after being shot, deputies said.
* * *
